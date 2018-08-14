MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Alayna Tanaka remains in critical condition after a semi-truck ran a red light and hit her SUV in Eagan on Monday, according to police.
The Eagan Police Department responded to an injury crash at a11:33 a.m. at Cliff Road and Pilot Knob Road. An investigation shows a semi-truck was heading west on Cliff Road and ran a red light before hitting an SUV on its left side.
Police say the semi then rolled on its side, spilling a large amount of sand on the road.
Tanaka, 33, was taken to Regions Hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the semi, Todd Franklin, 50, was taken to a hospital, treated and released.
The area of Pilot Knob Road and Cliff Road was closed for about four hours while the Minnesota State Patrol investigated the crash. What led up to the crash is under investigation.
To support Tanaka’s recovery, visit her Caring Bridge.
Released? Didn’t the driver of the semi run a red light?