Primary Election:Check out our comprehensive election guide before voting today.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:40 Most Important Restaurants, Food & Wine, Gavin Kaysen, Spoon & Stable

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The accolades keep coming in for Minneapolis’ own Spoon & Stable restaurant.

Last Friday, Food & Wine Magazine released a list of the “40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years” — and Spoon & Stable made the cut.

“Named a Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year in 2015, Gavin Kaysen’s fantastic restaurant stands for the best of Minneapolis (and Midwestern) dining, ushering a new era for the city, now a vibrant food destination,” the magazine said. “The James Beard Award-winning, who spent eight years as Chef de Cuisine at Café Boulud, cooks modern American food that is emotional, fun, and precise, and we can’t wait to experience the next generation of chefs who come up under his influence.”

Other restaurants include Commander’s Palace in New Orleans, Joe’s Stone Crab in Florida, Eleven Madison Park in New York and many other well-known restaurants.

Spoon & Stable’s Kaysen was recently named the Midwest’s best by the James Beard Foundation.

In 2017, the restaurant also made a “50 Best Discovery” list from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.