MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The accolades keep coming in for Minneapolis’ own Spoon & Stable restaurant.

Last Friday, Food & Wine Magazine released a list of the “40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years” — and Spoon & Stable made the cut.

“Named a Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year in 2015, Gavin Kaysen’s fantastic restaurant stands for the best of Minneapolis (and Midwestern) dining, ushering a new era for the city, now a vibrant food destination,” the magazine said. “The James Beard Award-winning, who spent eight years as Chef de Cuisine at Café Boulud, cooks modern American food that is emotional, fun, and precise, and we can’t wait to experience the next generation of chefs who come up under his influence.”

Other restaurants include Commander’s Palace in New Orleans, Joe’s Stone Crab in Florida, Eleven Madison Park in New York and many other well-known restaurants.

Spoon & Stable’s Kaysen was recently named the Midwest’s best by the James Beard Foundation.

In 2017, the restaurant also made a “50 Best Discovery” list from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.