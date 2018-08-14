MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In honor of the 40th anniversary of the movie “Animal House,” St. Paul Saints are recreating the iconic food fight scene.

The 8,000 person, 90-second food fight will start after the final out in the 5th inning.

The team is providing the ammo: mashed potatoes, marshmallows, popcorn and donuts. Fans also may bring food of their own to throw.

Rain ponchos will be provided to fans at the beginning of the game. There will also be a safe area for fans that don’t wish to partake.

Fun aside, the event is for a good cause. For every dollar the Saints spend on food, they will match that amount to donate to Second Harvest Heartland, an organization working to end hunger through community partnership.

Fans are also encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items to be donated to Safe Zone, an organization that serves more than 3,000 homeless and underserved youth.