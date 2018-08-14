Primary Election:Check out our comprehensive election guide before voting today.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Pornography, Duluth, New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Court documents say 28-year-old Debra Kerouac, of Manchester, used a cellphone to produce images of a girl engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Her activities were discovered based on a lead from a case investigated by the FBI in Duluth, Minnesota. An agent there notified the FBI in Bedford in 2017.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in federal court on Nov. 20. A proposed plea agreement says Kerouac would serve 25 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.