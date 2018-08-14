Primary Election:Polls have closed. Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Zielinski has enough votes to be declared the winner of the Republican primary for Minnesota’s fifth congressional district.

The 35-year-old Zielinski had the GOP endorsement over two little-known rivals, Christopher Chamberlin and Bob Carney. She is a business services worker for Allina Health who hasn’t held elected office before.

The Minneapolis-area seat is so reliably liberal that a Republican hasn’t held it since 1960. Zielinski will face state Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Democratic winner.

Rep. Keith Ellison currently holds the seat, but earlier this summer submitted his name for the DFL bid for attorney general after Lori Swanson announced her intentions to run for governor.

The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

Click here for the full election results.

