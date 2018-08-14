Primary Election:Check out our comprehensive election guide before voting today.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New reports are identifying the 4-year-old killed while he was swinging on a backyard swing set.

Henry Nowicki’s father says the top bar of the A-frame swing set collapsed on top of the boy. Henry Nowicki had just turned 4 years old in May. According to a report from KTTC in Rochester, the boy’s grandparents were babysitting him at their home in Zumbrota.

Emergency crews arrived after 10 a.m. Monday, but they weren’t able to save the boy. Funeral preparations are underway.

