Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bat, Lake Harriet, Rabies
(credit: NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials are seeking to contact members of the public who might have had contact last week with a bat that tested positive for rabies.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the bat was found Friday on the walking paths at Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis.

The bat was seen between the Lake Harriet Band Shell and the Lyndale Park Rose Garden between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Officials say someone brought the bat Friday to an animal rehabilitation facility, where it died days later. On Tuesday, it tested positive for rabies.

Those who might have had contact with the bat are asked to call the health department at 651-201-5414.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.