MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials are seeking to contact members of the public who might have had contact last week with a bat that tested positive for rabies.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the bat was found Friday on the walking paths at Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis.

The bat was seen between the Lake Harriet Band Shell and the Lyndale Park Rose Garden between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Officials say someone brought the bat Friday to an animal rehabilitation facility, where it died days later. On Tuesday, it tested positive for rabies.

Those who might have had contact with the bat are asked to call the health department at 651-201-5414.