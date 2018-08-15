Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A personal care attendant is accused of sexually abusing a 70-year-old vulnerable adult earlier this year at a south metro senior care center.

Isaac Misati Aboki, 35, of Savage, is accused of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the March 10 incident, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office says.

isacc misati aboki Care Attendant Accused Of Abusing 70 Year Old Vulnerable Adult

(credit: Dakota County)

Aboki was arrested Wednesday.

According to authorities, a hospital staffer saw Aboki on March 10 assaulting a woman with severe cognitive impairment at the Ebenezer Ridges Geriatric Care Center in Burnsville.

The staffer said she was responding to a call light in the patient’s room when she noticed the door was blocked by a dresser. Inside, she saw Aboki on top of the woman, who had her nightgown pulled over her waist.

A sexual assault examination was performed on both Aboki and the woman, and the county attorney’s office said the results supported the sexual conduct charges.

When speaking with police, Aboki denied assaulting the patient. He said he was helping her put on her nightgown and denied that the dresser was in front of the door.

Aboki is slated to appear in court on Thursday.

