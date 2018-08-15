MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Minnesota voters decided last night in the statewide primary that Republican candidate, Jeff Johnson, and Democratic candidate, Tim Walz, will represent the two major parties this November in the Minnesota state governor’s race.

Both Walz and Johnson have a running mate that could be Minnesota’s first indigenous lieutenant governor.

As WCCO’s Reg Chapman reports, while both embrace this historic moment, Republican Donna Bergstrom and Democratic State Representative Peggy Flanagan don’t hesitate to point out their differences. They say it’s a sisterhood and both are cheering for each other, but Bergstrom and Flanagan have different views on what direction is best for Minnesota.

Donna Bergstrom is a new comer to state politics. Her mother was born and raised on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

“We really look to people filling positions because of their capabilities,” said Bergstrom. “We really don’t look at somebody because of their identity.”

DFL State Representative Peggy Flanagan is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwa and was the first Native woman to address the Democratic National Convention. Flanagan says the differences between her and Bergstrom go beyond Minnesota politics.

“I also think that there are differences for what has come out of the Trump administration,” said Peggy Flanagan. “What has come out of the mouth of Donald Trump himself as it related to name calling on Senator Elizabeth Warren, the way that he has treated our Native American Veterans.”

Bergstrom says she is honored to have the President’s support and believes the Republican party’s agenda lines up with what’s important to the native community.

With the two major party candidates having a running mate from Native American heritage, it is likely that despite who wins this November, Minnesotans will have their first indigenous lieutenant governor come fall.