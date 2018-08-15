MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Pulling Together is only about three weeks away.

The event pits 20 teams from Minneapolis and St. Paul in a tug-of-war battle over the Mississippi River. It’s all to raise money for Fraser, the state’s largest provider of autism and early childhood mental health services.

Conan Moser, 8, has been going to Fraser for years.

“He’s the happiest kid,” said Becca Moser, Conan’s mother. “Every morning when he wakes up, it’s the best day of his life.”

It wasn’t always that way. Conan was diagnosed with autism at age 4.

“My brain works differently,” Conan said.

“There were some issues with conversation and staying on topic,” Becca said.

Once he started going to Fraser’s clinic in Eden Prairie, he started making progress.

It started off as daily sessions for three hours a day, to weekly, and now he’s taking his first break until the family decides his next course of treatment.

“Fraser has been awesome about adapting services for each child,” Becca said. “There is a saying: If you have met one child with autism, you’ve only met one child.”

Becca and Conan both say Fraser has changed their lives and their family for the better.

Becca’s family is so passionate about Fraser, her mother decided to work at the Eagan location.

You can support Fraser by making a donation to Team Minneapolis or Team St. Paul right now.

Each side is trying to raise $125,000.

