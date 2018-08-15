Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:911 Outage, CenturyLink, Power Outage
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State officials say human error was responsible for the statewide 911 outage earlier this month.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released an update Wednesday regarding the Aug. 1 outage, explaining that an employee at a third party provider for CenturyLink, Minnesota’s contract service provider, made a mistake while doing network configuration.

That third party vendor was identified as West Safety Services, which is based in Nebraska.

During the outage, which lasted about an hour, 693 calls to more than 50 Minnesota dispatch centers failed to routed, according to CenturyLink.

However, some 356 calls were successfully routed through a redundant router.

The outage also affect dispatch centers in North Dakota and North Carolina.

CenturyLink tells officials that West Safety Services has agreed to halt work on the network through the rest of the month.

The company also will look into changing its procedures to ensure that similar error don’t occur again.

Meanwhile, the outage remains under investigation by the FCC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.