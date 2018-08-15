Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lindsay Whalen, Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx will make additional seats available in the upper level of the arena for their final regular-season home game and farewell to star point guard Lindsay Whalen.

The Lynx said Wednesday they’ve added inventory to meet ticket demand that has surged since the 36-year-old Whalen announced Monday she’ll retire after this season . The club will hold an on-court celebration of Whalen’s career following the game Sunday against the Washington Mystics.

The Lynx have clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs , but they have not guaranteed themselves a home game.

Whalen is in her 15th year in the league. She was recently hired as the head coach at Minnesota, her alma mater and native state’s flagship university.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.