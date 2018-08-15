Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ilhan Omar, Jeff Johnson, Keith Ellison, Primary, Tim Pawlenty, Tina Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says more than 900,000 people voted in Tuesday’s primary.

His office announced Wednesday morning that a total of 902,119 Minnesotans cast votes in the state’s primary contests – the highest number of primary voters since 1982.

Overall turnout was about 23 percent, which is the highest percentage since 1994.

The big winners Tuesday were Tim Walz, who won the DFL gubernatorial primary, and Jeff Johnson, who upset former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

Ilhan Omar, the state’s first Somali lawmaker, won the DFL primary to replace Rep. Keith Ellison in Minnesota’ 5th Congressional District. She will be one of two Muslim women running for Congress this November.

As for Ellison, despite accusations of domestic abuse over the weekend, he still won the DFL primary for Minnesota attorney general.

In the contested Senate race for Al Franken’s former seat, appointed Sen. Tina Smith won the contest against challenger Richard Painter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.