MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says more than 900,000 people voted in Tuesday’s primary.

His office announced Wednesday morning that a total of 902,119 Minnesotans cast votes in the state’s primary contests – the highest number of primary voters since 1982.

Overall turnout was about 23 percent, which is the highest percentage since 1994.

The big winners Tuesday were Tim Walz, who won the DFL gubernatorial primary, and Jeff Johnson, who upset former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

Ilhan Omar, the state’s first Somali lawmaker, won the DFL primary to replace Rep. Keith Ellison in Minnesota’ 5th Congressional District. She will be one of two Muslim women running for Congress this November.

As for Ellison, despite accusations of domestic abuse over the weekend, he still won the DFL primary for Minnesota attorney general.

In the contested Senate race for Al Franken’s former seat, appointed Sen. Tina Smith won the contest against challenger Richard Painter.