MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man died in a scuba diving incident Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Tuesday at 7:39 p.m. to the call of a scuba diver having difficulty in the water on Square Lake in May Township.

Deputies were assisted by other first responders, including the County Fire Dive team.

The 51-year-old male victim was found by dive members under the water. Responders moved him to the shore where life-saving efforts were attempted, but it was unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

