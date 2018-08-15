MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump says two Minnesota republicans have his “complete and total endorsement” after winning their primaries Tuesday night.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson defeated former Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s bid to reclaim his old job – despite Pawlenty’s enormous fundraising and name recognition advantages.

Trump congratulated Johnson on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Jeff Johnson of Minnesota had a big night in winning the Republican nomination for Governor against a very strong and well known opponent! Thanks for all of the support you showed me. You have my complete and total Endorsement. You will win in November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

DFL Chairman Ken Martin responded to the tweet from Trump, saying “You can tell a lot about a person by who they stand with and Johnson continues to stand with Donald Trump.”

“The writing is on the wall for Minnesotans: If elected, Johnson will promote Trump’s anti-immigrant, anti-farmer and anti-worker agenda. Since his election, Trump has worked to take health care away from those who need it most; provide billions of dollars of tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy; and make it harder for families to get ahead and stay ahead,” Martin said.

Pete Stauber also won the GOP primary race for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. Trump also congratulated him.

.@PeteStauber won big last night in Minnesota. A big star in Hockey, he will be an even bigger star in politics. It all begins with a win in November. Pete has my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

The race for the 8th District seat, which is currently held by retiring Democrat Rick Nolan, is widely considered to be a toss-up, and one of the best chances for Republicans to flip a seat in the House.

