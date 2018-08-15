Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jeff Johnson, Pete Stauber, President Donald Trump, Primary Election, Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump says two Minnesota republicans have his “complete and total endorsement” after winning their primaries Tuesday night.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson defeated former Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s bid to reclaim his old job – despite Pawlenty’s enormous fundraising and name recognition advantages.

Trump congratulated Johnson on Twitter Wednesday morning.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin responded to the tweet from Trump, saying “You can tell a lot about a person by who they stand with and Johnson continues to stand with Donald Trump.”

“The writing is on the wall for Minnesotans: If elected, Johnson will promote Trump’s anti-immigrant, anti-farmer and anti-worker agenda. Since his election, Trump has worked to take health care away from those who need it most; provide billions of dollars of tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy; and make it harder for families to get ahead and stay ahead,” Martin said.

Pete Stauber also won the GOP primary race for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. Trump also congratulated him.

The race for the 8th District seat, which is currently held by retiring Democrat Rick Nolan, is widely considered to be a toss-up, and one of the best chances for Republicans to flip a seat in the House.

Click here for the full election results.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.