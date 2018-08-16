Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
Filed Under:Air Quality, Wildfires
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Smoke from Canadian wildfires is making for another weekend of poor air quality.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert Thursday afternoon for nearly all of northern Minnesota, stretching from Moorhead to Milles Lacs, and from Duluth to Grand Portage.

The alert will be in effect until noontime Sunday.

Unhealthy air quality can affect children and the elderly, people with asthma or respiratory problems, and those who suffer from heart disease or high blood pressure.

Those at risk are encouraged to take fewer car trips, stay away from bonfires and keep their inhalers,if they use them, nearby.

