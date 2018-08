MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta wants more friendly faces in the friendly skies.

The airline plans to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants in 2019.

To be a delta flight attendant, you have to be at least 21-years old, have a high school degree or GED, be fluent in English, and be able to work in the U.S.

However, simply meeting those qualifications does not mean you’re guaranteed a job.

Last year, Delta received more than 270,000 applications for 1,700 flight attendant job openings.