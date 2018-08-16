MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old Osseo man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges in a wrong-way crash just outside downtown Minneapolis that left two people dead.
Quoc Tran had been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the September 2017 crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis that killed a driver and passenger. Tran admitted that on Sept. 26, he had been to two downtown Minneapolis bars and drank 10 shots of tequila in about 90 minutes.
He told authorities he was in a rush to get home at about 1:30 a.m. and didn’t realize he was driving the wrong way on I-94. He woke up after the crash in the hospital.
Tran drove his BMW the wrong way on North Fourth Street from First Avenue North and was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Lowry Avenue. He was driving freeway speeds when he hit a car head-on, killing 18-year-old Diana Rojas Martinez and 19-year-old Christopher Brunway.
Tran will be sentenced on Oct. 30.
