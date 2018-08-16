MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in one west metro town are not using body worn cameras. Instead, their officers are using a different, brand-new type of camera.

The technology could offer new perspective on officer-involved shootings.

Matthew Plowman works with the Minnesota-based company, Viridian, which makes weapon-mounted cameras.

“There’s many incidents where the body camera didn’t pick up anything at all, or there was no recording at all, and we think at least if the community has some idea what happened,” Plowman said.

Viridian says they can offer more clarity in these situations, with their new weapon-mounted cameras.

“We haven’t had anybody say it’s a bad idea to capture the critical moment of the officer-involved shooting,” Plowman said.

The camera goes on the underbelly of the gun. The small camera has a light, the audio and the lens.

One of Viridian’s first customers is this ten-person department in West Hennepin.

“We had to find what works for us and our agency, and this worked for us,” said Gary Kroells, the director of the West Hennepin Public Safety Department.

He said the mounted cameras cost around $7,000. A body camera system, including data storage, would have cost $40,000.

He hopes to add body cams in the future, but for now, this gives him the perspective they are looking for.

“We want to try to find the right solution for us, and what we can afford and what tools on the tool belt we can provide our officers to do their job,” Kroells said.

One criticism of the weapon-mounted cameras is that they do not start rolling until the gun is pulled from the holster. The company says they can be used to supplement body cameras or as an alternative.