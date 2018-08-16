Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, a Richfield man will learn his sentence after pleading guilty to a police chase where he ran over three siblings at a playground.

Kabaar Powell, 27, hit the kids back on June 11 in a Minneapolis park. State troopers were chasing him because he was speeding.

The chase lasted about six minutes and reached speeds of 80 miles per hour.

Deputies say Powell hit the children without touching his brakes.

An update two weeks ago on the family’s GoFundMe says 2-year-old Kayden Peltier is still recovering from a brain injury.

His two siblings were also injured, but have since returned home.

