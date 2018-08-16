MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The greatest time of the year for Minnesotans is one week out, as the Minnesota State Fair begins next Thursday.

The fairgrounds have undergone construction all summer on several new attractions. This includes “The Hangar,” where you will find food, beer and entertainment.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together will also offer more than 500 food options, including 27 new items and five new vendors.

As for entertainment, there is no reason to break the bank because there are over 900 free shows throughout the course of the fair.

Discount tickets are available until Wednesday, and six of the 12 fair days offer special admission prices.

Stop by the WCCO booth for a virtual tug-of-war experience and to shop Mincentric and WCCO merchandise.

The booth is located at the corner of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street, between the Grandstand and DNR building.

Every week day at 4 p.m., there will be a special fair show. It includes fair guests, food and prizes.