Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Schultz, Politics, Polling, Polls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The results of this week’s primary would have been a shock if you solely looked at the polls.

For instance, the latest NBC News/Marist poll showed Tim Pawlenty with a commanding 19-point lead over Jeff Johnson. It also projected Lori Swanson would have a tighter margin with Tim Walz.

Hamline Professor David Schultz has written extensively about polling.

He says one reason why Minnesota polls can be off is that we are one of the few states that have same-day voter registration and those voters are not picked up by pollsters.

“It does throw things off because about 15 percent of Minnesotans register to vote on the day of the election,” he explained.

Schultz says another reason why political polls are increasingly off is that they don’t have a high enough percentage of cell phone users and rely too heavily on land-lines.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.