MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says it’s investigating a death after an incident on the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue East Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 3 p.m., and the location is near the BCA headquarters. Reports indicate a number of shots were fired outside the St. Paul BCA offices.

A number of squad cars were on the scene.

Report of person shot multiple times, apparently on street right outside BCA building in St. Paul pic.twitter.com/LH3LjsUMp7 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) August 16, 2018

Police say the investigation of the incident is active and ongoing.