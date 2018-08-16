MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Brasa dishwasher.

Dustin Hegner Royce pleaded guilty in June to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 52-year-old Jose Hernandez Solano, who was biking home after working as a dishwasher at Brasa Rotisserie. Hegner Royce hit him at West Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, and fled the scene. Witnesses at the scene said the driver ran a red light.

The incident happened just after midnight on Nov. 26. Hegner Royce was arrested last December.

The crash fractured Solano’s spine and he was left with chest cavity hemorrhaging and head trauma. He was on life support for a week and a half at Regions Hospital before he died Dec. 7.

Hegner Royce was sentenced to 48 months in prison, with credit for 180 days served.