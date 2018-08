Crews from Travail Kitchen & Amusements, Pig Ate My Pizza and Minnesota BBQ Co. are back for the 5th year to host the annual Travail Lakeside Party.

Party-goes can expect a food menu crafted by the Travail team, beer and beverage collaborations from local libation legends and other fun and games.

The event takes place at Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Saturday, Aug. 18.