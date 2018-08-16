MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the last weekend before the State Fair. We have to soak up those Minnesota festivals while we can.

This weekend, there’s a food truck fest and a Greek festival, but we begin this with one at Como Park.

Check them all out if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Obon Festival

Take the family to Como Park this weekend for Obon Festival.

There will be Bonsai, martial arts, dancing and other activities reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday.

Tickets are $5 per adult and the fest takes place Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Paul Food Truck Festival

The St. Paul Food Truck Festival will turn Mears Park in Lowertown into a culinary celebration. Guests can enjoy food from more than 45 trucks, as well as a number of craft brews.

There will also be fashion trucks and DJs.

The festival takes place Saturday.

Greek Summer Festival

Experience a weekend in Greece–without leaving Minnesota.

George Greek Orthodox Church in St. Paul will be celebrating their annual Greek Summer Festival this Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy delicious Greek food like gyros, lamb, Greek pastries, flaming cheese and more.

You can also learn to dance Greek or enjoy live performances.

Corcoran Country Daze

This weekend is also the 15th Annual Corcoran Country Daze.

Along with live music all weekend, there is also a classic car show, police and fire demonstrations and fireworks.

Corcoran Country Daze is Friday and Saturday at Corcoran Lions Park.