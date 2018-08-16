Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the biggest questions in Wisconsin’s race for the U.S. Senate is what will GOP mega-donor Dick Uihlein do?

Uihlein spent nearly $11 million to help Republican candidate Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary, but he lost to state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

Now with Vukmir pivoting to the general election against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Republicans are wondering if Uihlein will be on board to help her as much as he did Nicholson.

Uihlein is co-hosting a unity fundraiser for the Senate race on Friday, but that still hasn’t eased concerns among Vukmir backers.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday that “I’ll certainly be twisting his arms” to help Vukmir. Johnson didn’t know if Uihlein would come to the event, but says “I hope he shows up.”

