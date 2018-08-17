  • WCCO 4On Air

Becky Jo Look, Hallock, Kittson County Sheriff's Office

HALLOCK, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in far northwestern Minnesota are digging on a farm as they investigate a 22-year-old missing person case.

WDAZ-TV reports that the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office is using backhoes and cadaver dogs to search for clues in the disappearance of Becky Jo Look. Authorities believe she was slain in 1995 or 1996.

The sheriff’s office earlier this month said that it had come across some “compelling information” in the case and decided to look into it again.

