Keith Ellison, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison is heading out on the campaign trail despite calls to quit the state’s attorney general race following allegations of domestic abuse.

Ellison is visiting north Minneapolis on Friday to knock on doors and talk to voters.

He won this week’s Democratic primary just days after a former girlfriend accused him of sending threatening texts and dragging her off a bed. Ellison has denied the allegation, and says a supposed video of the attack does not exist.

Minnesota Democrats so far are standing behind Ellison, while saying they are looking into the accusations. Other groups, including the National Organization for Women, say he should leave the race.

