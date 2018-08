MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is some exciting news if you missed out on tickets to see “Hamilton” in Minneapolis.

The Orpheum Theater announced Friday there will be a digital lottery for cheap tickets.

Fans can download the official “Hamilton” app on their phone to enter. Forty $10 tickets will be available for each performance, and winners can buy two seats.

“Hamilton” opens Aug. 29 and runs until Oct. 7.