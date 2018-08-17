MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Interstate 35W will be closed for the fourth weekend in a row beginning Friday night.

Starting at 9 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of I-35W between Minneapolis and Roseville. The interstate is closing so crews can repave the highway.

Cars will be rerouted to I-694, Highway 100 and I-94 detours. The northbound lane of I-35W will stay open over the weekend. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Two additional weekend closures will occur in September to complete the I-35W/Highwy 36/Cleveland Avenue interchange.

For all the information related to the I-35W closure detours, click here.