ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed Aug. 19 “Lindsay Whalen Day” in Minnesota.

Whalen, point guard for the Minnesota Lynx, will play her final regular season Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) game at the Target Center Sunday. The five-time WNBA All-Star announced her retirement from professional basketball earlier this week.

“Lindsay Whalen is a phenomenal champion and an inspiration to sports fans here in Minnesota and across the country. Throughout her career, she has shown exceptional talent, determination, teamwork and leadership,” Dayton said in a statement. “It has been a thrill to watch Lindsay and the Minnesota Lynx win four WNBA championships. I look forward to following her continued success as the University of Minnesota Women’s Basketball Coach. Congratulations, Lindsay. Minnesota is enormously proud of you!”

Whalen is a native of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and attended the University of Minnesota, where she became the school’s all-time leading scorer in 2004, and brought her team to the Final Four–the first time for the program in its history.

In addition to her five All-Star appearances and four championships, she’s collected two Olympic gold medals and has recorded 322 wins, making her the all-time winningest player in WNBA history.

Whalen will return to the University of Minnesota as head coach for the women’s basketball team this fall.

