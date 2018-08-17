MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen from Marshfield, Wis., and he may have crossed into Minnesota.

The Marshfield Police Department says 17-year-old Michael Atkins hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Thursday, when he was at his residence. He didn’t take his cell phone, wallet or essential medications. He also failed to report to work later in the afternoon.

Authorities say he has not contacted family, friends or his employer. Atkins is driving a gray 2006 Pontiac Vibe with a Wisconsin license plate 339-XRJ. His vehicle was seen at a Wilson, Wis., convenience store at about 11:20 a.m. Friday.

It wasn’t known which way Atkins was heading, but he may have associates in Hudson, Wis., or could cross into Minnesota.

Atkins is described as a black male, about 5 feet, eight inches tall and weighing about 121 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, and walks with a slight limp.

Anyone who might have seen Atkins or may have information on his whereabouts should contact the Marshfield Police Department at (715) 387-4394.