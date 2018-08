Dixie is a 10-year-old Beagle/Basset Hound mix. Friendly and easygoing, Dixie would love to find a home where she can relax and spend her senior years surrounded by love.

Dixie can be a bit bashful when first meeting new people, but she’s quick to make friends, especially if there’s a treat in it for her. Originally from a shelter in Florida, Dixie can’t wait to find a great home in Minnesota to call her own.

Click here for adoption information from the Animal Humane Society!