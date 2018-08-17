MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are trying to determine if the same thief is responsible for recent thefts at local businesses after a surveillance camera captured him stealing from a private area at a restaurant in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood.

“So this is where he came in, kind of looked through a locker,” said Jonathan Janssen, a bartender at Kado no Mise.

People who work at the restaurant were stunned to find purses and backpacks gone at the end of Wednesday night’s shift. Surveillance video showed the person who took their belongings.

“I try to wonder what goes through a person’s head to make them think that it’s OK for them to just take people’s things,” Janssen said.

The theft happened in an area reserved only for employees around 5:20 p.m., but the restaurant was busy and no one noticed until closer to 11 p.m.

“Mostly, I was just surprised at how brazen it was,” Janssen said.

The thief put Jonathan Janssen’s backpack on, and walked out with a purse and bartender Jenny Huster’s backpack, filled with an expensive MacBook and other irreplaceable sentimental items.

“I honestly, I was hysterical,” Huster said. “I was bawling my eyes out on the corner. And then we checked our phones and all of us had fraud texts.”

They saw thousands of dollars’ worth of charges on their credit cards.

The same day, someone stole a laptop from nearby D.NOLO and liquor was taken from North Loop Wine and Spirits. Huster said she wants businesses to be alert and hopes this is a transformative moment for the thief.

“I want to believe everyone is doing the best they can in the situation they have because how else can you live, so I hope he finds what he’s looking for, just I don’t think it was in my backpack,” Huster said.

Police said they believe the thief may be a well-known offender with a history of stealing. If you recognize the thief, call Minneapolis police.