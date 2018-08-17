MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Prince Estate has released 23 Prince albums — plus a new compilation — on streaming sites for the first time, highlighting a massive output of pop masterpieces between 1995 and 2010.

The release comes from an agreement between Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and The Prince Estate.

The compilation album, Prince Anthology: 1995-2010, features 37 tracks which include extremely rare and out-of-print Prince songs from more than a dozen albums.

