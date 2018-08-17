  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under:Amelia Santaniello, Bad Weather Brewing, Fraser, Jason DeRusha, Local TV, Minneapolis, Pulling Together, St. Paul, Surly Brewing Company

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are about three weeks away from our big Pulling Together event.

WCCO-TV rallied Friday to get ready for the tug-of-war across the Mississippi River with a “Day of Giving.”

Amelia Santaniello was at Surly Brewing Company to represent Team Minneapolis, while Jason DeRusha was at Bad Weather Brewing to represent St. Paul.

Getting ready for an epic event like Pulling Together requires an epic pre-party.

“We still have three weeks. I think I can work the muscles, but you know it’s tough, it’s tough,” Santaniello said.

The two teams rallied Friday night to honoring sponsors and the teams who will be pulling across the Mighty Mississippi.

pulling together tipsy jar ‘Day Of Giving’ Brings WCCO To Breweries For Pulling Together

The “Pulling Together Tipsy Jar” (credit: CBS)

“It’s the teams that really make it,” DeRusha said. “We talk about it, but it’s all the teams all the volunteers. That is what Pulling Together is all about.”

WCCO’s Pulling Together benefits Fraser, Minnesota’s largest provider of autism services and other special needs for children.

The funds raised from the event will help fund their mission of providing therapy services to any family within 35 minutes or 35 miles of home.

“An event like this, and raising that kind of money, is huge for us, not only the financial benefit, but also the visibility,” said Mary Arneson, Fraser’s marketing manager.

The event comes with some friendly competition. Bad Weather and Surly will face off for the second time at Pulling Together, as Surly seeks their revenge this year.

“We want it to happen so badly, we are doing all sorts of things not mischievous things, but all sorts of things to make it come to fruition,” said Mary Sellke, executive director of Surly Gives a Damn. “It’s a great family event, and you’re out supporting a good cause.”

Each team is hoping to raise $125,000. So far, Team Minneapolis is ahead in the fundraising with over $26,000 raised.

WCCO’s Pulling Together is Saturday, Sept. 8 at Hidden Falls Regional Park. You can support the teams right now by making a donation at wcco.com/pullingtogether.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.