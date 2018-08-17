ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a man who died in an incident Thursday near the BCA headquarters in St. Paul.

St. Paul police were called to the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue East at about 2:20 p.m. on a report of a male suffering from injuries. Officers found a male critically hurt near the intersection of Maryland and Prosperity Avenues, just outside BCA headquarters.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died about 90 minutes later.

St. Paul police identified the man on Friday as 26-year-old Lil R. Molin of St. Paul. Authorities say he died from a gunshot wound.

Police say his death is an active investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call St. Paul police at (651) 266-5650.