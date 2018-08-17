WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s military parade (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is canceling his plans for a military parade through the streets of Washington because the price was “ridiculously high.”

On Twitter, Trump accused local politicians of price gouging, although the projected $92 million cost was largely attributed to Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment and personnel.

Trump tweeted “maybe we will do something next year when the cost comes WAY DOWN.”

The Defense Department had already said the parade wouldn’t happen this year.

Trump had called for the patriotic show of force last year after watching France’s Bastille Day celebration in the center of Paris at the invitation of the French president. But the project has been beset with logistical hurdles, such as the damage heavy tanks would do to city streets and an exorbitant price tag.

___

12:10 a.m.

The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won’t happen in 2018.

Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said Thursday that the military and the White House “have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.”

The announcement came several hours after The Associated Press reported that the parade would cost about $92 million. That’s according to U.S. officials citing preliminary estimates more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.

According to the officials, roughly $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and largely involve security costs.

