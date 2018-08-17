MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for two suspects after two people were held at gunpoint during a burglary Thursday night in Waite Park.

Waite Park police responded at about 11:42 p.m. to the 1500 block of County Road 137 on an alarm call. When officers arrived, they saw that the side door to a business had been forced open. There was also a door to a next door private residence that was forced open.

Two victims told police that two men forced their way into the home with guns. One suspect held the victims at gunpoint for about an hour, while the other suspect ransacked the home. The suspect also forced entry into the nearby business, activating the alarm.

Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and jewelry before fleeing the area.

Authorities say one suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. The other was a male about 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Waite Park police at (320) 251-3281.

Waite Park police were assisted at the scene by St. Joseph police, St. Cloud police and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.