FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Think you have what it takes to be part of our epic tug-of-war? Give it a try inside the WCCO-TV booth this year at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Inside the booth, you will have a chance to participate in a virtual Pulling Together tug-of-war. Test your strength against your friends, and see who comes out victorious! It’s fun for all ages and keep your eyes peeled, you never know who from WCCO might show up to tug on your team.

Outside of the booth, live newscasts will take place throughout the day. Also returning is the popular “4 at the Fair” show at 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Looking to get involved socially? Share your State Fair pictures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using #MyStateFair and your photo could appear in a show or on WCCO’s official social media accounts.

The WCCO-TV booth is located at the corner of Carnes Ave. and Nelson St. We can’t wait for you to join us at the fair!

WCCO-TV Schedule

Monday-Friday (except Labor Day)

9:00 a.m.      Mid-Morning Live from fairgrounds
11:45 a.m.     Fan Giveaway
12:00 p.m.     Noon newscast live at WCCO booth
3:45 p.m.      Fan Giveaway
4:00 p.m.      Special ‘4 at the Fair’ newscast live at WCCO booth
4:45 p.m.      Fan Giveaway
5:00 p.m.      5pm newscast live at WCCO booth
5:45 p.m.      Fan Giveaway
6:00 p.m.      6pm newscast live at WCCO booth
9:00 p.m.      WCCO-TV Booth closes
10:00 p.m.     10pm newscast live at WCCO booth

Saturdays

8:00 a.m.      Saturday Morning newscast live at WCCO booth
9:00 a.m.      WCCO-TV Booth opens
4:45 p.m.      Fan Giveaway
5:00 p.m.      5pm newscast live at WCCO booth
5:45 p.m.      Fan Giveaway
6:00 p.m.      6pm newscast live at WCCO booth
9:00 p.m.      WCCO-TV Booth closes
10:00 p.m.     10pm newscast live at WCCO booth

Sundays

9:00 a.m.      WCCO-TV Booth opens
10:15 a.m.     Fan Giveaway
10:30 a.m.     Sunday Morning newscast live at WCCO booth
5:15 p.m.      Fan Giveaway
5:30 p.m.      5:30 pm newscast live at WCCO booth
9:00 p.m.      WCCO-TV Booth closes
10:00 p.m.     10pm newscast live at WCCO booth

Comments (5)
  1. Zach says:
    August 25, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    Is there a selfie booth again this year with photo opportunities with the news anchors? If so is there a schedule out for it? Thanks.

  2. Helene Hass says:
    September 2, 2016 at 6:51 pm

    I love your coverage of the state fair! I’m hoping you can continue your coverage through the end of the fang on Monday! Thanks!

  3. Jim Biwer says:
    September 7, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    So what is the link to see the State Fair Experience videos?

