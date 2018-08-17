  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chad Monson, Willmar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Willmar man accused of illegally possessing a large cache of weapons has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Forty-six-year-old Chad Monson was arrested during a Jan. 30 raid of his rural Kandiyohi County home by drug and gang task force agents.

A federal grand jury in June indicted him on numerous firearms violations related to an arsenal of machine guns, ammunition, silencers and pipe bombs.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Willmar pleaded guilty on Thursday. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.