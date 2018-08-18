MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a woman accused of child abuse is missing — along with her five young children.

Dionne Nikkole Allen, 32, has a warrant out for her arrest, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office.

Allen does not have a known address or vehicle, but is known to spend time in Columbia Heights and St. Paul.

The sheriff’s office asks people to call 911 if they see Allen and her children, but do not approach them. People can also call 763-427-1212.