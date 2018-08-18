VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Take one look at this precious puppy face and it’s easy to see why Brette Hermann and her family instantly fell in love with their brand-new dog, Goldy.

“He’s just a little bundle of joy, he’s the smartest little puppy ever,” Hermann said. “He’s 10 and 1/2 weeks and he will sit and he will fetch and he will shake.”

But less than a month after bringing him home, the only sign of Goldy is his favorite ball left outside after the 11-pound dog was stolen in broad daylight.

On Friday afternoon, Hermann’s daughter and a friend quickly ran inside the Goodwill Wholesale store in Chaska, leaving the dog in the car with a cracked window around 3:50 p.m.

Minutes later, they realized the puppy was gone.

Surveillance cameras outside the store were able to catch the suspect.

Chaska Police believe a woman, seen wearing a baseball cap and black pants, took the dog from the car and drove away with it in a black Volkswagen.

They are now asking for anyone with information to come forward. A Facebook post about the missing pup on the department’s page has been shared more than 1,000 times.

Hermann doesn’t know if the woman took Goldy and thought she was rescuing him in some way.

“She may have felt like she was doing the right thing because he was in the car and I don’t want to fault her for that, but we just want him back,” Hermann said. “He’s our family.”

She hopes this story also serves as a reminder for people to be mindful when it comes to their pets.

“I never would have imagined that someone would have just gone and taken him out of a car,” said Hermann.

If you have information that could lead to the recovery of this dog, please call the Chaska Police Department at 952-361-1231.