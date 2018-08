BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say a 20-year-old man with serious medical conditions is missing, and authorities are asking the public’s help in locating him.

The man, who has been identified by police as “Jacob,” was last seen in the area of 8200 Irving Avenue South, according to the police department.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the police department at 952-563-4900.

No additional information has been released at this time.