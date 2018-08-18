ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in St. Paul on the suspicion that he murdered his wife, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 1400 block of Payne Avenue around 10 a.m. on Saturday for a house fire call, where they found a “gravely injured” woman, who was then pronounced dead at the scene, and a male suspect identified as the woman’s husband.

This incident marks the third homicide to which St. Paul Police have responded over the past week, said Steve Linders, a spokesman for the police department.

The man, identified as Dah Eh Ray, was brought in for questioning, interviewed and arrested. The man is now in custody at Ramsey County Jail.

Two others were killed in St. Paul earlier this week — a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 12, and a 26-year-man was shot and killed on Thursday.

Police have not determined the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.