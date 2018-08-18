WASECA, Minn. (WCCO) — Saturday was a big day for a ball field in Waseca.

Back in 2016, the grandstand at Tink Larson Community Field was destroyed by arson.

Built in 1939, the grandstand was an icon in the community.

Flash-forward to Saturday, and community members saw a very different grandstand.

After the fire, a campaign was started to raise money to replace what was lost.

The community celebrated on Saturday the grand opening of the new Tink Larson Community Field.

“This really is an identity piece for the city of Waseca,” said State. Rep. John Petersburg. “It’s a pride issue that we have here about who we are and what we stand for. And what better during the summer than watching baseball? So this is one of the spots that really bring people together.”

The new facility was a statewide effort, with contributions made by the Minnesota Twins, the Vikings and Toro Company — just to name a few.

The new grandstand also features 100 seats from both Target Field and the old Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.