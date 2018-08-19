ROSELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A 2-year-old boy has died after police say he was apparently struck by a skid loader at a Kandiyohi County farm on Sunday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 2 p.m. about a farm accident involving a skid loader in Southeast Roseland Township.

Police say the child’s father took him to a hospital in Olivia following the incident, where he later died.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information has been released at this time.