  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Farm, Fatal Incident, Kandiyohi County, Roseland Township, Skid Loader

ROSELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A 2-year-old boy has died after police say he was apparently struck by a skid loader at a Kandiyohi County farm on Sunday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 2 p.m. about a farm accident involving a skid loader in Southeast Roseland Township.

Police say the child’s father took him to a hospital in Olivia following the incident, where he later died.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.