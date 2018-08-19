  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Arrest Warrant, Child Abuse, Dionne Allen
Dionne Allen (credit: Anoka Co. Sheriff)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say the search for a woman accused of child abuse is over.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 32-year-old Dionne Allen and her children this weekend after a warrant was put out for Allen’s arrest.

The search was centered around St. Paul and Columbia Heights.

Officials found Allen and her five children Saturday night. The children were reported safe.

Allen is in custody. The case remains under investigation.

