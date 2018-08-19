FARMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – On Monday night, Farmington city leaders will decide whether their police chief will keep his job.

Farmington City Council will vote to approve or reject a separation agreement with their current police chief, Brian Lindquist.

Lindquist has been with the department for 20 years and was promoted to police chief in 2006.

Many residents are speaking out against the move and say the chief has done a fantastic job of uniting the police force and working with the community.

The decision to potentially fire Lindquist came as a shock to one Farmington business owner.

“You are talking about a man who is a veteran, he’s also a veteran with the police department,” said Adam Kurth. “He’s had nothing but integrity with all of us in the community, so we couldn’t possibly understand why (he would be fired) — (we are in) a lot of shock and awe.”

If the council approves the agreement, Lindquist’s last day on the job will be Aug. 24.